Freefolk has launched Futurefolk, its internship scheme for new entrants to the VFX industry.

This is the seventh edition of Spitalfields studio’s programme, which offer a one-month paid internship to successful applicants. Those interested should submit a reel of their best work, of up to two minutes in length, here, by 14 April. It is open to all VFX enthusiasts, with an emphasis on those who haven’t been to university.

Those whose reels impress will be invited to meet the Freefolk team and convince them that they are the right person.

The internship will take place in the summer, and include experience within Freefolk Commercials and Freefolk Film & Episodic, in either the 2D or 3D department. It will be a combination of remote and at least three days in the studio - with timings designed to work for both sides.

Freefolk MD, Fi Kilroe, explains what they’re looking for in the Futurefolkers of 2024. “We are always on the lookout for talented VFX artists and this year it’s our mission to search out the more hidden talent, those who might not have a degree or VFX qualification but do have the passion and commitment.

“Just over 30% of the UK population have a university degree but the latest figures from UK Screen Alliance show that 80% of those in the VFX sector have a degree. This has to change but first of all we have to give everyone the opportunity to access our industry. You don’t need qualifications to prove to us you’ve got what it takes.”