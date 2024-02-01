Glasgow based post-production house Arteus has gone into administration.

The full service post-production company was previously known as 422.tv, which had offices in Manchester and Glasgow.

A post on LinkedIn from post-production producer at Arteus Post Production, Debbie Kelly, this morning, said: “As I’m sure most of you know by now Arteus (the artist formerly known as 422) went into administration yesterday making all of us redundant with immediate effect.

“As you can imagine this has come as a bit of a shock to myself and my wonderful colleagues, although in the current climate I’m not surprised. Having worked there just shy of 12 years I’ve grown within the company but my loyalty has unfortunately not paid off on this occasion. I just wanted to firm up on the rumours and if any of my colleagues do contact you I can vouch for every single one of them.”

Arteus offered Baselight grading, sound design, VO recording, editing, graphics, VFX, dailies, data management, DCPs and broadcast deliveries, both remotely and from its Glasgow offices.

Recent projects posted at Arteus include Ultimate Wedding Planner (BBC); Designing the Hebrides (dsp for BBC2); Stolen: Catching the Art Thieves (Lion TV for BBC2); Tool Club (Beezr | Spark North for Channel 4); Three Day Millionaire (Signature Entertainment); Dolly: The Sheep that Changed the World (Tern Television Productions); The Secret Science of Sewage (Tern Television for BBC2); Darren McGarvey’s Class Wars (Tern Television for BBC Scotland); The Nest (Studio Lambert for BBC1).

Broadcast has reached out to Arteus for comment.