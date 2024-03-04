The Global Media & Entertainment Talent Manifesto has launched an initiative to build a global agreement to address the skills crisis facing the media tech industry.

The organisation, which was established last year, wants to create an agreed international infrastructure with guiding principles, actions and initiatives that CEOs, companies and individuals can align on to have greater impact.

The Global Media & Entertainment Talent Manifesto is focusing on several projects that will raise the profile of the industry internationally as a viable and creative career path for students to follow.

Its efforts will culminate at IBC 2024 with the creation of a physical manifesto that members will sign and commit to deliverables and actions to take forward.

The Global Media & Entertainment Talent Manifesto was established by ex-Rise MD by Carrie Wootten and recruitment specialist Chris Redmond. Its founding members are Vizrt and Deluxe and it has an “active supporting network” including A + E Networks, AMD, BBC, Dell, DTG, Harmonic, Imagine Communications, ITV, Media City Odense, Microsoft, Redholt, Signiant, SMPTE UK, SWR, Tek Systems and WarnerBros.Discovery.

Wootten said: “As an industry we need to work collectively and collaboratively across the global sector to address this imminent skills crisis. Sharing good practice and delivering new initiatives that have impact to drive the pipeline of talent into the industry is absolutely vital. We also need to educate and inspire young people about the breadth of roles across our industry and we’ll be working with education institutions across the globe.

“Together these founding members and support network create an impressive force of knowledge, concern and drive to find solutions to this issue for the sector. Partnering with industry leaders, Deluxe and Vizrt, is crucial to elevate and support our mission, we are delighted that they join us as we navigate this challenge.”

Cath Webb, corporate and CSR comms lead at Vizrt, added: “Like all leading organisations in our industry we are concerned about the growing skills shortage, especially for our customers. Whether it’s hosting workshops at universities, volunteering at science and technology festivals, or hosting taster sessions for students in our offices; we are determined to use our time to elevate the presence of our industry in schools and inspire the next generation of content creators.”

Dushi Thangarajah, SVP, localisation and fulfillment at Deluxe, said: “People come into the media and entertainment industry from every direction possible, it’s about having an interest and being tenacious. Skills from all backgrounds make us all more knowledgeable, and there is a role for everyone. It’s also imperative to have a presence with the next generation by lecturing at schools, having students visit facilities and being active at recruiting events for schools. There’s a place for everyone in this industry.”