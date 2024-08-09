Halo Post Production has acquired fellow London post house Evolutions.

In a short statement, the company explained that the acquisition comes as a result of recent third party investment. Broadcast Tech understands the investment comes from Australia-based Morris Group, which has previously focused on investing in tourism and hospitality, largely in Australia.

Halo’s leadership team of John Rogerson and Alan Jones will join forces with Evolutions’ management team and Jonathon Kemp, who will become group CEO. All productions at the post houses will continue as normal, and it will be same for employees.

Rogerson said, “This is an exciting coming together of two of London’s best known post companies. With Halo’s brand focused on high-end factual, comedy, drama and film and Evolutions being more concentrated on entertainment, factual and reality television; the two businesses will complement each other perfectly.

“It’s no secret that the post sector has struggled over the last 12 months and in order to survive, consolidation is vital. The economics of providing top-quality post production in central London demands innovation and streamlining. That’s how we will create a vibrant and thriving post sector for the future.”

Evolutions completed a pre-pack sales process earlier this year, selling itself back to investor Endless LLP. Administrator Interpath Advisory named the the US-based strikes, the commissioning slowdown, and labour market as the drivers behind this move, and the majority of its debt related to long-term property leases rather than unpaid creditors.