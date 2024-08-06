Harbor has installed a two-media-pack Avid Nexis F2 SSD storage system.

It provides 76TB of storage, capable of playing back up to 10,000 audio tracks simultaneously via a 100GbE high-speed network connection, and makes Harbor the first UK post facility to use the product for audio production.

HHB Communications installed the storage, which will be used with the five studios of Harbor’s London facility – including a theatrical Atmos suite, two Atmos home entertainment suites and two ADR rooms.

Harbor head of post technology Paul Sisley said: “We are thrilled to continue our long-term relationship with Avid and HHB enabling us to continue delivering premium content to our clients with even the most demanding of audio workloads and delivery schedules across geographies depending on our clients’ needs.”

Avid chief sales officer Tom Evetts added: “With a reputation as one of the industry’s leading post houses, Harbor has been a longstanding customer of Avid since it began in 2012. We’re delighted to continue our relationship, helping to provide Harbor with world-class equipment.”

HHB Communications chief technology officer John Johnson explained: “Adding the Nexis F2 SSD to the installation, Harbor can work faster and more efficiently than ever before. They can now run the industry-standard DAW – Pro Tools – on more than 15 rigs across five studios, paired with the most versatile control surface range, thanks to the high-speed EUCON protocol, all while being able to move projects easily between different studios to suit their clients’ requirements.”