She joins from MPC and has over five years experience in film and TV production

VFX outsourcing platform Hotspring has appointed Rishika Das as assistant producer. She joins from MPC and has over five years experience in film and TV production.

Her CV includes roles at Anibrain, DNeg and MPC.

Hotspring recently launched machine learning (ML) powered work-in-progress rotoscoping tool, Slapshot, which was built in-house. Slapshot is available as a free add-on to the Hotspring platform, with studios including Electric Theatre Collective (ETC), Herne Hill Media, and Untold Studios all having recently tested the product.

Ben Stallard, managing director at Hotspring, said: “We are delighted to have Rishika on board. Rishika is perfectly suited to thrive in our dynamic environment, where top-tier talent, dedicated producers, and a seamlessly integrated platform come together to revolutionise VFX outsourcing. She will be instrumental in bridging the gap between clients and artists worldwide, ensuring smooth collaboration across TV, film, commercials, music videos, and direct-to-brand projects.”

Das added: “I am excited to join such a dynamic and innovative company. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Hotspring and contributing to the success of our projects and clients. Hotspring is such a nimble and future focused company that responds perfectly to creative post needs globally right now.”