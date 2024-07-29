Basilic Fly Studio, based in Chennai, India, has made a major investment in London and Paris-based VFX house, One of Us.

The investment sees Basilic Fly take a 70% stake in One of Us, and together the studios will have capacity for over 900 artists.

The current management team will continue to lead One of Us on a day-to-day basis.

Basilic Fly Studio (BFS) started with a small team in Chennai over a decade ago and has grown into a more than 500-strong workforce with studios in Chennai, Pune, Vancouver, and London.

It has worked on high-profile projects including Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, and The Last of Us.

Meanwhile, One of Us employs more than 450 artists and was founded in 2004 by Rachael Penfold, Dominic Parker, and Tom Debenham.

The companies have previously worked together on projects including Bridgerton (Season 1 and 2), Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Napoleon, Zone of Interest and Luther: The Fallen Sun.

The deal will see the studios to pool talent and resources.

Balakrishnan, CEO and co-founder of Basilic Fly Studios, said: “Since founding Basilic Fly Studios with my colleagues back in 2013, we have always wanted to create an international partner for film, TV and streaming industry and today’s deal with One of Us is an important milestone in this vision. Over the years, we have worked together on multiple projects, so we know each other incredibly well. It was immediately clear that we shared a belief in the central role of talented artists within a wider vision and culture. Throughout our relationship, I have been blown away by the skill of the One of Us team, and together with the talent of the BFS team, I am certain that we can achieve great things together.”

Rachael Penfold, CEO and co-founder of One of Us, added: “The film industry is full of challenges, and VFX is often front line - inventing new ways to realise the creative appetites and imaginations of filmmakers and creators alike. The opportunity to combine with a fast-growing studio like BFS - working closely with Bala, Yoga and their fantastic leadership is very exciting for us. It allows us to expand in ways we would not easily achieve on our own. We will bring together our brilliant and talented teams, offering a greater diversity of choice within the sector and more exciting opportunities into the hands of our artists. This will be a powerful and agile offering, at a time when the industry is transforming itself, and engaging with the work requires new and innovative thinking. On a day-to-day basis, it will remain business as usual, with myself and the founders overseeing the London studio, and Emmanuel Pichereau providing leadership in Paris.”

