Molinare has appointed James Battley (pictured above) as senior ADR mixer, and has promoted Jed Milton to lead recording engineer.

The appointments are part of the company’s expansion of its ADR and recording facilities.

Battley has around 20 years of experience, starting his career in 2006 at the BBC, working in outside broadcasting. He then started work in audio editing, eventually recording voice talent and mixing for broadcast.

His career includes a stint at SIDE, providing ADR for video games, cinematics and head mounted camera (HMC) workflows for performance capture. He set up LA’s office, leading the engineering department for its first five years of operation.

Battley has also worked as a freelance ADR mixer and recordist, working at Soho Square Studios, Liquid Violet, Bleat, Halo and Molinare on projects for Netflix, HBO, the BBC, Channel 4, Blizzard, Square Enix and Ubisoft.

His credits include The Watcher, Break Point, The Kitchen, The Simpsons, Jackdaw and Sexy Beast, and interactive titles including Diablo IV, Valorant, A Plague Tale: Requiem and Final Fantasy XVI.

Meanwhile, Milton (pictured left) has worked on growing Molinare’s ADR department, implementing creative recording solutions and developing new workflows.

Glen Gathard, sound supervisor, Molinare, said: “James and Jed are core players of our audio post-production revolution leading our ADR and voice department with a fresh, ground breaking approach that transcends traditional boundaries. Their adeptness in mic placement, signal flow and deep commitment to talent welfare aren’t just techniques; they’re transformative practices that breathe life into each project, ensuring every piece of audio not only meets but surpasses expectations.

“With James and Jed’s unmatched expertise and Carnaby Street’s legacy of creative breakthroughs fuelling us, Molinare is crafting audio experiences that push boundaries and set new standards. We’re not just keeping up with the times; we’re creating the future of sound, one innovative project at a time.”

Milton adds: “When looking at the vision of the department and the scope we are given to innovate, it’s a great time. James is an absolute key addition for us to continue pushing and building more efficient solutions, while delivering the best results. It is exciting to see how new innovations in tech can improve our experience and speed up workflows. Better EQ matching plugins, reverb matching plugins, Pro Tools SDK, and AI to automate the repetitive parts, but keep the creative parts alive for professionals.”

Battley said: “There were many things that drew me to Molinare. Their dedication to becoming a leader in training the next generation in our industry, and for that to be their legacy hugely resonated with me. It’s this and their ambition to becoming as diverse as the city we are based in. Hearing that was incredibly refreshing, and something I couldn’t be more on board with. I hope to be proud of contributing to this endeavour in the future.

“The scale and ambition Molinare has for the department is admirable, but even more so the ethos of not being the largest but being the best. This is a continuing mission I couldn’t resist being a part of. I am truly excited to be on this journey with Molinare, contributing to the development of the department, whilst delivering audio excellence to our clients.”