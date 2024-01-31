Jellyfish Originals, the content division of animation & VFX studio Jellyfish Pictures, is to co-produce its inaugural Originals project, Stan & Gran, beginning next month.

Bangalore-based Xentrix Studios will also co-produce the series and provide animation services for the show.

Banijay Kids & Family Distribution is on board as global distributor, alongside existing co-production partner Jollywise Media.

The 52 x 11-minute series, created by Jon Mason, has been commissioned by Channel 5’s preschool strand, Milkshake!

The CG animated series follows the mystery-busting adventures of Stan Breakwater, a young nature lover, and his fun-loving, dynamic Gran, as together they investigate the strange goings-on in the fictional British coastal village of Porthole.

Howard Read (Danger Mouse, Horrible Histories, Deep in the Bowl) is head writer, Peter Griffiths (LEGO: Nexus Knights, Rosie’s Rules, The Ocean Calls) is producer and Simone Giampaolo (Only a Child, Bad Dinosaurs, The Legends Family Adventure, Obki the Eco Alien) is director.

Natalie Llewellyn and Jon Mason are executive producers on the series.

Managing director of Jellyfish Originals, Natalie Llewellyn, said: “Moving into production is a major milestone for Jellyfish Originals and represents the culmination of over five years of tireless development, distribution, and financing efforts. We are thankful to key stakeholders such as Jollywise, Xentrix, Banijay and Milkshake! for their belief and commitment to this project, and we look forward to working together to deliver a high-quality animated series with global appeal.”

Xentrix Studios’ CEO, Nandish Domlur, added: “We are delighted to partner with Jellyfish Pictures to ‘bring to life’ this endearing concept by Jon Mason. Our talented team is excited to be a part of the storytelling process of Stan & Gran as together we bring it to a global audience”.

Julia Rowlands, SVP sales, co-productions and acquisitions, Banijay Kids & Family Distribution, said: “Children’s unique relationships with their grandparents is a poignant, universal theme that resonates with global audiences and cultures. Stan & Gran layers this brilliantly with comedy and charm, which is striking a chord with our buyers worldwide.”