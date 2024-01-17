Kirsty Painter has joined post-production house Virtual Post as its first client relationship director.

Painter will focus on business development and communications, drawing on 20 years of experience, to help Virtual Post’s clients achieve the best creative and commercial results.

She will report to Virtual Post founder and CEO Jon Lee.

Over the past two decades, Painter has worked on projects including Faking It, Supernanny and Shipwrecked. She has worked as a freelance producer on several shows, most recently RDF’s Outback Brits and Celebrity Cooking School.

Virtual Post employs 21 people and has recently seen a growing demand for its services. It is a cloud-based company that takes a hybrid approach to post-production, looking after clients either remotely or in-house. It offers virtual edit suites supported by a team of remote edit assistants and post supervisors.

Painter said: “Having produced hundreds of hours of television, I understand first-hand what production companies are looking for when it comes to post-production. By helping clients to navigate new flexible and collaborative working models, I aim to expand on the many excellent relationships that Jon and his team have developed within the industry. Virtual Post has moved into the next phase of its development and I’m looking forward to playing a part in shaping this exciting new future.”

Lee added: “Our focus on hiring the best creative and management talent combined with our ongoing programme of investment in next-generation technology and working practices has paid off hugely over the last year. As part of that strategy, we’ve long been looking for the right person to help us better understand our clients’ perspective. We know we’ve found that person in Kirsty. Not only does she have the experience, energy and insight to take the client experience to the next level, but she’s also an inspiring example of female leadership, which is increasingly important in an industry in need of more diversity.”