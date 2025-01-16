Milk VFX has rehired Roo Knight-Jones as business development director, almost four years after he left the company.

Knight Jones was a VFX producer when he left Milk VFX after almost five years in March 2021, and has since worked at MPC and Untold Studios in similar roles to that.His most recent role was executive producer at Untold, where he worked on the likes of The Boys, Rings of Power and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.

Earlier in almost 14-year long career to date in the industry, Knight-Jones has also worked at the likes of DNEG and Framestore.

In his new role, Knight-Jones moves into a more business focused role, aiming to acquire new clients and manage strategic relationships with existing clients for both Milk VFX and Lola Post Production.

Knight-Jones said: “I’m thrilled to join the talented team at Milk VFX during such a transformative time for our industry. Milk has a proud tradition of fostering top-tier talent, and its people are the driving force behind its success. I’m excited to contribute to ensuring Milk remains a leading VFX partner of choice.”

Chris Burn, who became managing director of Milk VFX last year, said: “We are delighted to have Roo return to our team in this new role to lead our market engagement and support our production partners in all stages of project development and production. With studios in London, Bordeaux, Barcelona, and Dublin, Milk enables our partners to access the recently increased UK, and broader European, incentives. His enthusiasm, drive, and connections will be key in expanding and strengthening our relationships and helping us realise our vision of building a trusted distinctive independent VFX business of scale, with a boutique mentality.”