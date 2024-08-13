Milk has appointed Chris Burn as its group managing director.

Burn joins after leaving MPC last year, where he had been SVP of production operations, after joining the company in 2022. Previously, Burn was at DNEG for over 18 years, in roles including head of 2D, global head of CG, and general manager of its London studio. He has also worked at Weta Digital, Animal Logic, and The Mill, having started out as an artist and supervisor with creative credits including The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Alien vs Predator, Batman Begins, and The Matrix Reloaded.

At Milk, Burn will oversee and develop day-to-day operations, leading the company across its facilities in London, France, Spain and Ireland. It expanded across Europe over the last 18 months, opening in Bordeaux in January 2023, Barcelona in July 2023, and Dublin in February 2024. The VFX house has also expanded in the UK in the past few years, acquiring Lola Post Production in 2022.

Jag Mundi, executive chairman of Milk said: “We are delighted to welcome someone with Chris’ breadth and depth of experience to our senior leadership team. His expertise, energy and focus will help us realise our vision of building a distinctive independent VFX business of scale, with a boutique mentality.”

Burn said: “I’m pleased to be joining this wonderful team. Milk is all about talented people who love what they do and I’ve admired their creativity and collaborative culture for some time. The leadership team has great ambition for Milk. I look forward to building on the work already done to enable our talented people to innovate and continue to produce outstanding award-winning work with our production partners.”