Milk has opened a VFX studio in Barcelona, Spain.

The move comes after the VFX house opened similar bases in Ireland and France over the last 12 months. Its owner, Bizet Media, has also acquired Dublin-based post house High Wire, and Milk itself acquired London-based Lola Post Production.

The Barcelona studio will be led by 2D supervisor Jorge Oliva Ruiz de Leon, who has been with the company for nine years in both London and Barcelona. He started his career in Spain, and then took roles at MPC and Framestore before joining Milk. His credits include Guardians of the Galaxy, RoboCop, Adrift, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and most recently MeTime and The Woman King.

Tha facility is located in the @22 district in Poble Nou, which is also home to the FX Barcelona Film School. It will be a hub for the hybrid, remote and studio-based team, using infrastructure from Milk’s London base. The company recently relocated its London studio to Clerkenwell.

Jag Mundi, Milk executive chairman, said: “We are delighted to be opening in Spain. It is a country with a thriving VFX industry, great talent and potential. With the network of studios we will now have, we can become a truly European studio able to access and develop talent and enhance our premium offering to our clients.”

Sara Bennett, chief creative officer at Milk, added: “I’m excited Milk is again able to back our talent, in this case Jorge and our other colleagues in Spain, to help us expand our potential and harness the rich pool of creative VFX talent in the country. The team will deliver both feature and episodic projects working closely with the teams in London and our other studios in Europe. I have had the pleasure of working with Jorge for many years and I know he is very passionate about helping us build a strong creative team in Spain.”