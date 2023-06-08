Bizet Media (the parent company of Milk VFX) has acquired Dublin-based High Wire Post Production (recent credit 100 Years of Ulysses pictured above)

Bizet has previously acquired Milk VFX and Lola Post Production.

High Wire has more than 25 years’ experience delivering high-end post-production services for TV, feature film, commercials and long-form documentaries. Its services include editing, grading, sound design and mixing, subtitling, audio description and graphics.

The strategy of Bizet Media and its group companies including Milk, includes building a European presence. As part of this strategy, earlier this year Milk announced the launch of a new VFX studio in Dublin and the opening of a new studio in Bordeaux as well as the acquisition in October 2022 of VFX studio Lola Post Production.

The acquisition of High Wire will enable the group to provide a wider integrated service to episodic and filmmakers, with the ability to create a full range of visual effects and post-production solutions for the premium film and television markets.

Jag Mundi, executive chairman, Bizet Media said: “Having established a distinctive and growing platform in VFX, this enables us to expand our capabilities into post-production. High Wire has expertise and reputation in the local and international market which positions us ideally to provide additional complimentary solutions to our clients, with a trusted partner.”

Mark Quinn, founder and managing director, High Wire added: “Mike and I are delighted with this development. High Wire moves to the next level in high end post-production because we now have the missing ingredient - just add Milk”.

Ciaran Crowley, creative director, Milk VFX Ireland said: “We are delighted to see our group further commit to Ireland. Mark and Mike and their team at High Wire have an exceptional track record and an enviable network in Dublin built up over more than two decades. This is an exciting time for us all, tapping into the abundant creative talent thriving in Ireland.”