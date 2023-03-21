Milk VFX has expanded to Ireland with a Dublin studio.

Overseeing its creative launch and sitting on the board of the Irish company will be Milk VFX Supervisor and Dublin native Ciaran Crowley. Crowley has worked on the likes of Inception, The Dark Knight, and Harry Potter. His recent Milk projects include BAFTA nominated Cursed (Netflix), Me Time (Netflix), Catherine Called Birdy (Amazon/Working Title) and Swagger (Apple TV).

The studio will operate with local talent, and will collaborate on key projects including Loud Minds’ ambitious new eight-part NBC series Surviving Earth as well as a number of existing and new exciting feature and episodic projects under the Milk network of businesses.

This comes shortly after Milk opened a France studio, and acquired Lola Post Production last year.

Jag Mundi, Milk executive chairman, said: “As part of our plans to build a European presence, we’re delighted to be opening our own Milk studio for business in Dublin. Milk has placed work within the Irish marketplace for a number of years and we think its the natural next step for us to make a full commitment. Ciaran is an exceptional leader with extremely good knowledge of the local market and its talent. We believe the Studio has the potential to develop into a full service studio mirroring Milk London’s capabilities and culture and leveraging work from Milk’s existing network of VFX businesses.”

Crowley added: “As a Dublin native, I am especially pleased we will be setting up a studio at home. Ireland has a wealth of fabulous talent, and taking our long standing involvement in the Irish VFX industry to the next stage will enable us to create more premium high quality film and episodic content for our clients while supporting and enhancing the on-going skills development of Ireland as a significant centre for the VFX industry.

“Our Dublin Studio will utilise next generation VFX solutions for both onset and inhouse. It will be built to be client, artist and technology driven from the outset, focusing over time on all aspects of delivering high-end and complex work.”