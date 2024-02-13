VFX house Milk has opened a Dublin studio at Ely House, and has also appointed Donal Nolan (pictured above) to run it.

Milk has a long standing involvement with the VFX industry in Dublin, and its new Dublin office kicks off with projects including NBC series Surviving Earth, co-produced by UK Indie Loud Minds and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Milk is working on prehistoric creatures and environments for the production.

Alongside opening the new office, Milk has appointed Donal Nolan as creative head of studio. He will lead the team in Dublin. Nolan’s credits include Thor (Marvel Entertainment), The Siege of Jadotville (Netflix), 28 Weeks Later (20th Century Fox), Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Amazon), The Order (Netflix) and Child’s Play (Orion Pictures). Preceding this Donal’s credits include V for Vendetta (Warner Bros.), The Maze Runner (20th Century Fox), Man of Steel (Warner Bros.), Doctor Strange (Walt Disney Studios), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Warner Bros.), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Warner Bros) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Warner Bros).

As well as opening in Dublin, Milk has also made recent launches of studios in Bordeaux and Barcelona.

Jag Mundi, Milk executive chair, says: “We are thrilled to be opening in Ireland. It is a country with a thriving VFX industry, great talent and potential. With the network of studios we will now have, we can become a truly European studio able to access and develop talent and enhance our premium offering to our clients.”

Ciaran Crowley, VFX supervisor, adds: “Overseeing the launch, I’m excited Milk is again able to back our talent, in this case Donal and our other colleagues in Ireland, to help us expand our potential and harness the rich pool of creative VFX talent in the country. The team will deliver both feature and episodic projects working closely with the teams in London and our other studios in Europe. I have had the pleasure of working with Donal for many years and I know he is intensely passionate about helping us build a strong studio in Ireland.”

Nolan said: “I am delighted to be appointed as creative head of studio. Milk has ambitious growth plans and I look forward to playing such a significant role in driving these forward in Ireland. It’s a place I’m very fond of - there’s great energy, talent and an abundance of creativity.”