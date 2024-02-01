Coffee & TV has been acquired by Omnicom (the marketing communications network whose agencies include DDB, BBDO and TBWA).

The move bolsters the newly formed Omnicom Content Studios’ offering and will power Coffee & TV’s international expansion.

Omnicom Content Studios offers clients connected content and production services, and a partnership between Omnicom and Coffee & TV “recognises the new way in which visual arts are being practised at the highest level,” says Omnicom.

Partnering with Omnicom enables Coffee & TV to remain a leader in the market, accelerate its growth, and expand its geographic presence, believes Omnicom.

Coffee & TV is immediately set to expand its London flagship HQ with the launch of Creative Studios in New York, LA and Austin.

Coffee & TV will then continue to build out its presence across additional markets to meet the demand for high-end visual effects.

CEO Derek Moore is leading the US expansion, supported by MD Leonie Moreton. They are working in partnership with Omnicom Content Studios’ President, Dave Colon.

Moore said: “Coffee & TV has always been a creative studio driven by purpose. We’ve taken every step we can to become a better company, attracting the best talent to produce the best work. Having regularly been voted the best place to work in TV, we can’t wait to bring our unique ethos to North America and beyond. Omnicom’s core values reflect our own and their agencies are widely recognised as among the world’s most creative. Pairing world-class visual arts with a people-first culture is what we do best.”

Coffee & TV co-founder Chris Chard added: “We want more people to experience Coffee & TV, both artists and clients alike. We’ve all worked for big corporations and know what it feels like to be a number on a spreadsheet; we know the pitfalls, so we set up Coffee & TV to be the antidote to that antiquated model. Now, in partnership with Omnicom, we’re ready for the next stage of our journey. We’re going against the grain once again and daring to do things a little differently.”

The acquisition includes Coffee & TV’s long-form picture finishing facility, Residence Pictures. Coffee & TV and Residence Pictures management will continue to serve in their current roles.

Pictured above (from left to right): Chris Chard, Leonie Moreton, Derek Moore