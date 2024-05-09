Forever Audio’s senior sound engineer Alistair Bolt and ADR manager Gabriel Dutru reveal what could be next for the area

In this episode of the Broadcast Tech Talks Podcast, senior reporter Max Miller speaks to Forever Audio’s senior sound engineer Alistair Bolt and ADR manager Gabriel Dutru about the present and future of ADR.

Delving into the best techniques for the area, the pair speak about how to work with actors, directors, and producers, as well as how to prepare for ADR in production and when it works best.

In addition, the conversation turns to the future of ADR, and the tech advances, such as automation and AI cleanup services, that could have an effect on it going forwards.

You can listen to this episode, and all other episodes of the Broadcast Tech Talks Podcast, below.