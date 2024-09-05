Revenant provided CG animation, high-level compositing, and FX for Netflix documentary Apollo Thirteen: Survival.

The film, a time capsule of rare audio and visuals from the shuttle, NASA’s control center, and the astronauts’ families, was produced by Insight Film with producers Clive Patterson and Hugh Davies, and director Peter Middleton.

Revenant’s work included grainy infographics that reference those used at the time, and image transition shots that move in the style of a carousel slide projector, amongst this archive footage. The Glasgow-based VFX house specialises in animation, motion graphics and real-time visuals including VR, AR, CG environments and virtual production.

Kev McCrae, creative director of Revenant, said: “We had access to a wealth of original archives, including interviews, family photos, and detailed information about NASA’s computers. This provided us with a deep understanding of the technology of the era and the design elements associated with press campaigns during the incident. These insights formed a strong foundation on which to build the visual effects package, ensuring it was both authentically and respectfully aligned with the story.

“Peter Middleton’s passion for the project was a significant driving force for our team, inspiring us to create visuals that were truly bespoke, original, and seamlessly integrated into the film. It was an absolute joy to work on this project with such a dedicated team.”