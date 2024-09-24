Smith has previously worked at Unity, Ziva Dynamics, and more

Glasgow-based VFX hosue Revenant has added Matt Smith as its head of growth.

Smith has spent over 16 years in the tech and gaming sectors, including over two years in two stints with Unity, and almost two years with Ziva Dynamics.

At Revenant, Smith will work on growing the studio’s reputation for original animated concepts across film, game, themed entertainment, and broadcast.

Smith said of his appointment: “I believe there are countless industries, brands, and concepts that can benefit from Revenant’s creative vision and unmatched execution. I’m excited to connect Revenant with new opportunities while continuing to support our existing partners with the same level of dedication and service that Revenant is known for.

“It’s a chance to work alongside some of the industry’s most talented and creative people every day. Revenant’s ability to engage with a fantastic roster of clients on unique and diverse projects means there’s never a dull moment.”