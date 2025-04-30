The post houses have formed a strategic partnership, combining their picture and audio post services

Scotland’s post-production studios Savalas Post and Bsquared have formed a strategic partnership, combining their picture and audio post services to drama and factual clients.

Together they aim to provide an integrated, end-to-end post-production service from offline edit to sound post, online finishing, colour grading, VFX and delivery.

Savalas specialises in audio post and is based at Film City in Glasgow, while Bsquared, which opened last year, focuses on picture post-production at Fairfield, Glasgow.

Savalas and Bsquared are currently collaborating on an upcoming six-part psychological thriller for ITV.

They have also worked together on multiple projects, including Vigil (World Productions), Shetland (Silverprint Pictures), Guilt (Expectation/Happy Tramp), Crime (Buccaneer Media), and Murder Is Easy (Mammoth Screen).

Facilities offered in the combined offer from Savalas Post and Bsquared include:

● Four mix theatres, three cutting rooms, ADR stage and a dedicated deliverables theatre

● UHD 4K HDR grading suites

● Integrated VFX capabilities, with in-house fixes and external vendor partnerships

Kahl Henderson, managing director, Savalas, said: “This isn’t just about facilities—this is about the people behind them. Our multi-award-winning sound team and Bsquared’s renowned picture finishing specialists work in sync, crafting every frame, every sound, and every detail to push projects beyond the ordinary. We’ve already collaborated on some of Scotland’s most notable dramas. This formal partnership makes that process cohesive, efficient, and creatively seamless.”

Jon Bruce, co-founder, colourist & online editor, Bsquared, added: “For us, this partnership is about striving for excellence with no compromises. At Bsquared, we’ve built a studio and a team that’s all about delivering first-class picture finishing. Savalas brings that same level of creative precision to sound. Colin Brown, Bsquared, concludes “That’s what makes us unique. We’re both driven by a shared creative vision, shaped and refined over years of dedicated artistry.”