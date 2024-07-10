She will manage multiple shoots across the company’s key project areas of games, flim, music and TV

The Imaginarium Studios has recruited Maeve Russell as head of production.

She will work across Imaginarium’s facilities at Pinewood Studios and Cinesite’s offices in central London and report to CEO Matt Brown.

Her focus will be on providing production leadership, managing multiple shoots across the company’s key project areas of games, flim, music and TV.

Russell joins from Beyond Capture in Vancouver, where she was vice president.

She started out in production in Web Summit, producing tech conferences around the world, and then migrated into the industry as a production assistant working on shows such as Supergirl and the Babysitter’s Club.

Russell’s recent credits include Resident Evil 4, New Tales from the Borderlands, and Hogwarts Legacy.

She said: “I’m so excited about joining the team. They are a super-talented bunch with a true focus on producing the best performances possible. There is a genuinely good vibe about the studio. It feels like an exciting time to be part of it. Working hard with nice people creating great work – you can’t ask for anything more.”

Brown added: “As we embark on our busy summer shooting schedule, and a new slate of exciting new projects, I know that the team will be in good hands under Maeve’s leadership. The team always achieves exceptional results and delivers at the highest level, continuing to push the boundaries in performance capture and virtual production. I’m delighted to welcome Maeve to the team and I know we’ll all benefit from her experience.“

Imaginarium Studios was formed in 2012 by actor and director Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes and Star Wars franchises) as a stand-alone facility focused on performance-led capture and virtual production services. Last month the company opened a third volume stage at SIDE Studio 1 in central London.