French VFX house The Yard is to open a facility in London at the end of the year.

With the location to be confirmed, it hopes to have around 20 VFX artists in addition to office management staff at the new base. The Yard was founded in Paris in 2014, and recently opened a second studio in the south of France. It has worked on the likes of The Rings of Power - Season 2 (Prime Video), Halo - Season 2 (Paramount+), All The Light We Cannot See (Netflix), Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Disney), and John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate).

The Yard is opening a UK facility to foster closer relationships with UK-based production companies, filmmakers, and agencies, as well as international clients who come to London, and to take advantage of the recently improved tax incentives for VFX in the UK.

Founder and senior VFX supervisor Laurens Ehrmann explained, “London is a dynamic hub for the global creative industry, and we are thrilled to bring our French flair and global experience to this exciting market. With our new London studio, we aim to combine the best of French artistry with the incredible talent and vibrant creative scene of the UK.

“We see this expansion as a natural progression in our journey. Our vision is to create a bridge between Paris and London, leveraging our international expertise with local insights to deliver groundbreaking visual effects. Our strategy has always been to expand where there is a wealth of talent, and the UK has long proven its appeal to creative professionals, including many French artists.

“Our London studio will empower international clients to achieve the highest quality visual effects while maximizing the UK’s competitive tax incentives. As we have done in France, we will provide a seamless, high-standard service that combines creative excellence with financial efficiency, making London the ideal base for our next chapter.”