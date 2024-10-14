Unit has partnered with VP director Nick Jones and VP producer Phil Tidy to launch a virtual production department.

Jones and Tidy will lead the department. Jones has been working in virtual production since 2020, and has shot over 57 days on various virtual production stages. Tidy has worked across TV, commercials, music videos and more with production companies and for world-known brands and bands from Adidas to Oasis, Range Rover to Kylie, Hermes to Coldplay.

The new department will offer services such as assisting with using virtual production environments on set, as well as producing the necessary VFX for the production method.

Tidy said: “Both Nick and myself are super excited and jumped at the chance to work with Adam [Luckwell, Unit co-founder and owner], Amanda [Luckwell, Unit co-founder and owner] and team Unit, on a mission to bring quality VP to their roster of brilliant clients.”

Jones added: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be part of the team, bringing my VP experience to launch Unit’s VP department. With Unit’s extensive and award-winning VFX and post work, their attention to craft and detail, they’re the perfect home for fantastic work in VP.”

Adam Luckwell commented: “Unit is thrilled to have VP pirector Nick Jones and VP Producer Phil Tidy leading our new virtual production department. They are super creatives dedicated to their craft and committed to utilising the unlimited creative potential that VP can bring to our client projects.”