Vaudeville Sound Group has opened an in-house audio post-production house for Warner Bros. International Television Productions.

The facility is based at WBD’s new building in Old Street, London and includes Dolby Atmos finishing and ADR studios.

It’s been in the making for eight months, with kit supplied by HHB.

Vaudeville has a long history of embedded audio post-production within production companies in the UK, USA and Canada.

Daniel Jones, CEO and founder at Vaudeville Sound Group, said: “This new facility is our sixth embedded studio with WBD over our 12 year partnership. We are very happy to be part of the fantastic internal post services WBD post will offer at the new Old Street site.

Matt Bazzaco, VP of production technology, Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “I’m really very happy to be installing yet another Vaudeville embedded audio solution into WBD. The value and flexibility they bring to our productions is so beneficial to our business. They make everything feel very joined up and act as part of the overall team.”

Helen Ely, director of production, Wall to Wall, added: “Having sound post-production integrated in the office has huge benefits. The Vaudeville team are on hand to provide input into the filming and post-production process at an early stage in the production. They go above and beyond to be helpful.”

Vaudeville’s reecently completed projects for Warner Bros. International Television Productions include Glow Up (pictured above), Long Lost, First Dates and Nadiya’s Cook Once Eat Twice.