Vine FX has added Simon Carr as a VFX supervisor.

The Cambridge-based VFX house has doubled in size since the pandemic, including the launch of a graphics department earlier this year.

Carr joins after over 30 years in the industry, including most recently as creative supervisor at Axis Studios. He has also worked with Territory, Halo, Pixomondo, Framestore and more.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Vine FX at such a crucial time of the year. We’re delivering some great work and our slate for 2025 is shaping up to have some incredible opportunities to flex those creative muscles.”

Leah Chapman, studio manager, added: “It’s important for us to continually grow and develop the team. Simon brings much-needed expertise to the studio and will add to our core services, enabling Vine FX to compete on larger and more complicated projects.”