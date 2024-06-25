Vine FX has launched a graphics department, led by Tim Kilgour.

Kilgour joined the VFX house last year, after spending five years in various roles at Territory. He has also worked at Smoke & Mirrors, FieldTrip, and others during over 30 years in the industry.

Vine FX has moved studio three times in the last five years, adding more space for artists at its Cambridge location. It also has remote staff in the UK and abroad. The new graphics department will begin with four artists, with plans to grow, and the company has already completed work on a number of shows - including Channel 4 and HBO co-production Get Millie Black.

Kilgour said: “Graphics is a really important part of mainstream TV and film production. There are so many instances that are either highly visible – like the heads up displays in Avengers – or almost imperceptible – like airport departure screens in shows like Patrick Melrose and The Serpent. It’s great to bring this offering into the Vine FX portfolio.”

Vine FX founder Michael Illingworth added: “I’m thrilled that we’re able to launch a graphics department, particularly now. We’re seeing more work coming in than ever before and the scope of what we’re delivering is just getting broader. A graphics team will lend itself well to increasing that breadth of service and help us take Vine FX forward into the next five years.”