Vine FX has promoted Maxwell Alexander to head of 2D.

Alexander has worked in the industry for 15 years, including stints with DNEG, BlueBolt, Nvizable, Union, Lexhag, Electric Theatre Collective, Framestore, and One Of Us. He has spent over three years with Vine FX over two spells, most recently as compositing supervisor before this promotion.

Alexander said: “I’m delighted to have been made head of 2D. Vine is growing at a speedy pace. I’m looking forward to working with and harnessing our talented team. With more challenging and interesting visuals coming our way, I’ll be looking to support and continue pushing our 2D team to deliver great work and delicious pixels.”

“We’re able to bring artists into our workflow from all over the world. Leading a team made of multinational, incredibly talented people is going to be an exciting step for me.”

Vine FX managing director Laura Usaite added: “Promoting Max is the next step in growth plans. By nurturing and acknowledging good artists, we’re building a studio that can deliver exceptional visual effects without needing to be too large, or too centralised.”

This comes shortly after Cambridge-based Vine FX launched a graphics department, led by Tim Kilgour and beginning with four artists.