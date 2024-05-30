Wash Post has added Annie Gordon as head of production and Dan Smith as senior post producer.

The pair previously worked together at Ghost VFX for several years, and have each worked in both VFX and post-production. Wash specialises in VFX, grading, and online, and plans to move to a new facility later in the year.

Gordon has spent the last year as executive producer at Lola Post Production, and was previously head of studio for Manchester and London for over four-and-a-half years at Ghost. She has also worked at Picture Shop (then The Farm), Lexhag, MPC, The Mill, Prime Focus, and more in over 17 years in the industry.

Meanwhile, Smith was most recently a VFX producer at dupe VFX for just under a year, and had been at Ghost VFX as VFX coordinator and then VFX producer for almost three-and-a-half years. He has also worked at Union and Deluxe during over 12 years in the industry.

Wash lead colourist and founder Jon Dobson said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Annie and Dan to the team. They bring with them exceptional experience and know-how and they join Wash as we continue to expand our VFX offering across film, episodic and commercial projects. Their arrival is a significant moment in the journey of Wash from a colour based facility to a full picture finishing company. I’m excited to see what the future has in store for us.”

Gordon added: “I’m really excited for the future and growth at Wash. I’m in awe of what Jon has achieved already over the last few years and in my first few weeks I genuinely couldn’t believe how slick the team are whilst being one of the friendliest and supportive group of people. I’m really enjoying being involved facility-side again and to be overseeing such an exciting slate of diverse jobs.”