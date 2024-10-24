Ask your questions to Ofcom, dock10, Creative Access and an AI specialist solicitor during the closing session at the BFI Southbank, 6 November

The final session at the AI Creative Summit, which takes place 6 November 2024 at BFI Southbank, London, provides an opportunity for the audience to dictate the direction of the discussion. The entire session is dedicated to questions from the audience.

The session features speakers from Ofcom, dock10 and Creative Access as well as an AI specialist solicitor.

Moderator Tim Dams (European Editor at Screen International) will put questions from the audience to the panel, who will answer whatever questions you’d like to ask them about AI and GenAI.

The AI Creative Summit brings together industry leaders, technologists, filmmakers, and policy experts to explore the transformative role of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry.

The summit focuses on how AI is reshaping creative processes, production efficiencies, and decision-making within film and television, while also delving into the future policies needed to ensure responsible, ethical, and sustainable integration of AI technologies.

It is being held in the largest cinema space at BFI Southbank, with a capacity for around 400 attendees. The event is close to selling out, but the last remaining tickets are available at https://www.aicreativesummit.co.uk/ or clicking on the button below.

The closing session is called The Future of AI: Challenges and Opportunities with Audience Q&A. It takes place 16:55-17:35.

Speakers:

Kelsey Farish, Solicitor, Media, Entertainment & AI

Mel Rodrigues, Chief Executive - Creative Access

Richard Wormwell, Head of Innovation - dock10

Ali-Abbas Ali, Director of Media Competition - Ofcom

Chair: Tim Dams, European Editor - Screen International

Session overview: A forward-looking discussion on where AI might take the industry next, including potential risks and rewards and its affect on efficiencies, tasks and people with a panel with a diverse mix of knowledge and insights to share with the audience.