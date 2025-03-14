The platform claims it’s 98% accuracy in recognising players and is three times faster to markup objects than any other solution

BigBro.AI Sports has launched a data-driven AI media platform that provides sports analytics, automated production and highlights creation.

The platform automates media production and adds in player and team statistics. It can then generate video highlights without the need for manual editing or additional equipment.

Closed beta testing of the platform started in November 2024 after what the company said was high interest in the product at the World Football Summit (Seville, Spain) and SoccerEx (Miami, USA).

In the first 2.5 months, 16 commercial contracts to use BigBro.AI Sports were signed. More than half of these are in the US market.

Tikhon Fiseisky, CEO of BigBro.AI Sports, said: “Media is a key tool for popularising football. We are developing a digital profile of a player that should contain not only statistics but also his best moments, vivid emotions, and the atmosphere of the game. This is an opportunity to attract attention, build a personal brand, and create new career opportunities.

”Clubs and academies are already using the platform to increase fan engagement and attract sponsors. But the potential is much greater. Leagues, tournament operators, and broadcasters can get new tools to interact with the audience, increase the commercial attractiveness of competitions, and expand broadcasting opportunities.

“We recently expanded our presence in North America and launched a collaboration with Impact Impact Soccer, Inc. the leading data-driven soccer/football analytics platform. Together, we aim to transform football analytics in the US.“