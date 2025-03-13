Brothers & Sisters has launched a dedicated AI production studio, and revealed its recent WTA campaign was created using the technology.

The This Is Not A Tennis Court campaign went out earlier this month, and included 30’ and 60’ ad spots which it has now been revealed were almost entirely created with AI.

Brothers & Sisters has assembled a group of AI artists to run the studio, and it will be run by new arrival Steph Hobart. It can operate at the early, conceptual, stages of production, all the way through to the final product, as it did for the WTA campaign.

Hobart joins as managing director of the agency’s sport division, and will also oversee the AI studio. She arrives from King Games where she spent four years as brand marketing director, overseeing the repositioning and subsequent growth of Candy Crush to its status as a global entertainment brand. She previously worked at Brothers & Sisters as business director and later joint head of account management.

Hobart explained the AI studio to AI Media News, “We are on a mission to democratise world class creativity for sports brands who might normally be scared of creative agency production budgets. We’ve invested in our AI studio so that we can match our world class strategy and ideas with world class execution all under one roof.

“Our AI studio is a team of gifted AI artists who are constantly experimenting with how AI tools can blend with traditional creative & production processes to unlock fresh creative possibilities. We bring the team in to work collaboratively with our strat, creative or production teams depending on the needs of the client & project. This can be both early in the process for AI-powered concept development, as well as AI-assisted visual & video production.”

Brothers & Sisters CEO Matt Charlton added: “Last week we chose not to mention that our new WTA campaign was made almost entirely with AI as we didn’t want that to lead the narrative, but instead let the focus be on the work itself. Now, seeing the response to the quality of our AI creative work, there is no question this is a huge opportunity to remodel the quality, cost and speed assumptions with clients.”