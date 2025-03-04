Brothers & Sisters Sports Club produced 30’ and 60’ spots that will go out across TV and online

The Women’s Tennis Association has launched a short video to coincide with its rebrand.

Produced by Brothers & Sisters Sports Club, the 30’ and 60’ ads will go out across TV and online, and aim to reframe the tennis court as a stage for the best players to show their abilities. You can watch it at the end of this article.

This coincides with the WTA’s rebrand, which has been developed by its commercial division, WTA Ventures. In a year-long collaboration with branding specialists ChapterX and Nomad Studio, the project has drawn on insights from athletes, fans, and partners with the ambition to increase engagement, elevate players, and drive long-term value.

Portia Archer, WTA CEO, said: “The WTA has the largest global reach in women’s sport. The competitive landscape of sports and entertainment coupled with the ever-increasing momentum in women’s sport, create the perfect time to stand tall and take our leadership position alongside our incredible athletes and tournaments.

“This bold new brand provides a distinct and powerful voice to tell our stories and showcase the WTA as the global sports and entertainment brand where women’s tennis shines. We invite our fans around the world to join us as we rally the world and break even more boundaries in the years to come.”

Andy Fowler, Brothers & Sisters founder & ECD, said: “Women’s tennis is on the cusp of a huge cultural breakout moment and we hope that by giving the players the permission and the platform to take the stage and express their full unfiltered selves, the sky’s the limit for their fame.”

Brothers & Sisters Sports Club launched late last year with WTA Ventures as one of its founding clients. Broadcast Sport spoke to the leadership team shortly after to learn why the agency decided to launch a sport-specific division.