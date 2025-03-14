Eddie AI has launched version two of its AI video editing assistant, which it describes as “ChatGPT for video editing”.

The tool, which the company claims is aimed at helping existing video editors rather than someone who has no experience in the area, allows users to shorten the editing process with prompts such as “Create a 1-minute cut from the interview,” “Find the part where they talk about [insert topic],” or “Cut together the discussion about the company’s future.”

For version two it has also added A-roll and B-roll organisation, which automatically logs interviews and B-roll footage, adding metadata and aiming to group them together for more streamlined editing - as well as making the content searchable.

There is also rough cut mode, which allows users to have deeper chats with the AI to align on the story framework before generating cuts, chapter by chapter and now allows multicam interviews.

Eddie AI is now also available through specific Mac and Windows apps.

CEO and co-founder Shamir Allibhai posted on X,“One of the challenges with Eddie is how do we *quickly* get the user to aha – that moment where they can see the magic of this assistant AI video editor – if it takes awhile to upload files. These native applications are a big step towards getting to aha, swiftly, and help deliver on our promise to save customers time.”

He added on rough cut mode, “We attempted to do this in v1. But the prompt box was too open ended. People were typing in things like ‘Cut me a great story’ and the subjectivity of the statement led to variable results.

“So we re-thought the story crafting process. We added friction. Yes, you read that correctly. We added friction into the product that slows the customer down.But they get much better results, reliably, and that trade-off is well worth it.

“Eddie now takes a step-by-step approach with you on crafting your story. It aligns with you on the story framework and then cuts chapter by chapter with your feedback.”