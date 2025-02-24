The chatbot can answer natural language questions about the company’s products, as well as issues related to archiving and restoration

Restoration software specialist Filmworkz has launched its own AI chatbot called Juno that’s designed to answer questions about its products and issues related to archiving and restoration.

Juno can answer questions about Filmworkz’s tools and licensing issues and provides contact details to find out more about any of the questions asked.

It is also able to offer insights into best practice for how content should be archived and the relative merits of different methods of archiving.

Filmworkz has plans to expand Juno into what it describes as “a fully intelligent AI agent which will seamlessly connect your tools, spaces, people and projects”.