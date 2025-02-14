The motorsport has turned to AI for the fast turnaround of highlights clips and replays during live streams

Formula E has selected AI-driven highlights creator Magnifi for the fast turnaround of replays and dynamic moments during live streams.

The motorsport will also use Magnifi’s Auto-Flip feature to automate the content aspect ratio adjustments for all platforms.

Meghna Krishna, CRO of Magnifi, said: “We are proud to bring our advanced AI-powered video editing technology to the racing tracks, enhancing the way fans experience the thrill of Formula E. As Formula E continues to lead the global conversation on electric mobility and innovation, we are excited to contribute by amplifying its vision through dynamic, real-time content. With its cutting-edge approach to strategic energy management and fan engagement initiatives like Attack Mode and Fanboost, Formula E is redefining the future of motorsport—and we are thrilled to be a part of this electrifying journey.”