The companies partnered on a proof of concept to tag and caption images “with unprecedented speed and accuracy”

US sports-image wire service Imagn Images content AI specialist Eluvio have teamed up to use AI to auto tag, caption and process images.

The first proof of concept was tested using images captured during Super Bowl LIX. The pilot included coverage of the game and the week-long events leading up to it.

The proof to concept was able to fully tag and caption a wide range of images “with unprecedented speed and accuracy, setting new benchmarks for time savings, accuracy, and maintaining quality at scale,” says Eluvio.

Bruce Odle, President and CEO of Imagn Images, added: “We’ve been impressed with the Eluvio team and their ability to apply the latest tech to tagging digital photos, developing metadata, and creating captions. At our massive scale of photo production—real-time coverage from over 10,000 sporting events per year – we’re looking for tools that help our photo editors increase editing speed without sacrificing quality or accuracy.”

Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio, said: “We’re thrilled to help Imagn innovate and disrupt the status quo in the competitive editorial image space. Through the Content Fabric and our native AI tagging, summarisation, discovery capabilities, we were able to create fine-tuned models for automatic captioning and real-time search, applied inline with the Fabric hosted images. This is a generalisable approach that can elevate distribution and monetization for video and image production teams and rights holders worldwide.”

Some examples of the images tagged, captioned and processed are below:

Caption: Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) fakes a hand off in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome

Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

Caption: Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Caption: Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie (center) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl LIX game.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Caption: Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images