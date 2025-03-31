The conversation between Carney and an AI-generated Parr was part of the #WeSeeYou campaign by Three UK

Three UK has used AI to bring back 1920s footballing legend Lily Parr for what it describes as a “groundbreaking” interview.

Through the power of AI, former England Lioness and Chelsea midfielder Karen Carney appears to meet and converse with one of her footballing heroes, Lily Parr, who was estimated to have scored more than 960 goals in her career.

The spot was made as part of Three’s #WeSeeYou initiative in partnership with Chelsea FC Women that recognises and champions women in football.

The three-minute interview launched on International Women’s Day and was developed by Generation - Three’s in-house agency – working closely with Mischief PR and Three’s in-house PR, social and sponsorship teams.

The VFX and post-production work was completed by Territory Studio, while Irresistible Studios handled the production.

Aislinn O’Connor, marketing director at Three UK & Ireland said: “At Three, we are honoured to bring Lily Parr’s story to life using the very latest AI technology. By paying homage to the enormous legacy Lily has given us and laying foundations for so many sportswomen, we hope today’s launch inspires the next generation of female talent. Her message is as true today as it was then – we need more action to support women of all ages in sport. Through our partnership with Chelsea FC Women, Three’s #WeSeeYou Network is now in its third season and continues to grow, champion and provide opportunities for the all-too-often hidden women and the beautiful game.”

Carney added: “For many years, women’s football faced challenges to be seen and celebrated, which would have given so many incredible players the opportunity to play and help grow the game. Legends like Lily Parr paved the way, and working with Three and the #WeSeeYou Network to bring her story to life has been an incredible experience. I was proud to be a part of this campaign, and I hope it inspires future generations to keep pushing forward.”