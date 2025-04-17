Two of the AI experts providing industry-leading AI training at MPTS explain what you’ll learn on the course

The AI training course at Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) offers extensive training on AI video editing, AI motion graphics and VFX, AI sound editing, AI design and more.

The AI training course is available to anyone visiting the show. The training is broken into several 2-hour modules, which cost £159+VAT each. The entire course lasts all day (9am-4pm) and runs during both days of MPTS (14-15 May) at London Olympia.

The training is being provided by globally renowned training provider, Future Media Concepts (FMC), which delivers cutting-edge AI training for the post-production community.

The MPTS 2025 x AI Training covers: AI Video Editing – Enhance editing workflows with AI automation.

– Enhance editing workflows with AI automation. AI Motion Graphics & VFX – Leverage AI for advanced animations and effects.

– Leverage AI for advanced animations and effects. AI Sound Editing – Improve audio post-production with AI-powered tools.

– Improve audio post-production with AI-powered tools. AI Broadcast TV – Understand AI’s role in live production and distribution.

– Understand AI’s role in live production and distribution. AI Design – Explore AI’s impact on graphic and digital design.

– Explore AI’s impact on graphic and digital design. AI Legal – Navigate copyright, licensing, best practices and ethical hurdles for AI-generated content.

It costs £159+VAT per module, to book your place on the course.

Meet the Trainers

You can meet two of the training providers – Luisa Winters and Eran Stern – on the AI training course at MPTS below.

Eran Stern - Q&A

1. What can attendees expect to take away from the AI training – practically and professionally?

You’ll learn to craft effective prompts, explore and compare top AI generative tools, and animate AI-generated images. I’ll demonstrate how to leverage built-in AI features within popular design tools to create compelling poster campaigns. We’ll dive into visual effects, creating dynamic digital signage with AI-generated imagery, bringing characters to life with custom avatars and automatic lip-sync, and converting 2D images into animated 3D models. Additionally, you’ll gain practical skills for accelerating tedious post-production tasks such as rotoscoping, upscaling, inpainting, detail obscuration, and more.

2. Which AI tools and platforms will be covered, and how relevant are they to different roles in the industry?

We’ll cover industry-leading tools and platforms including Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, Adobe Firefly, ChatGPT, Leonardo, Midjourney, Upscale, Runway, ElevenLabs, HeyGen, Hedra, Kling, Sora, Meshy and ZoeDepth. Plus select third-party plugins for Premiere Pro and After Effects. These tools are highly relevant across diverse industry roles, offering powerful capabilities for designers, editors, VFX artists, journalists, and content creators alike.

3. How is AI already changing the game in production, editing, journalism, and post – and how will your course address this?

AI is revolutionizing production by drastically reducing time spent on repetitive tasks. From hours or days down to mere minutes. It’s also invaluable for ideation, problem-solving, and cost reduction. While AI tools are incredibly useful, they aren’t flawless, often requiring human oversight and refinement. My workshops combine the best available tools with practical insights drawn from personal experience, significantly reducing your learning curve. You’ll discover how to effectively integrate AI into your workflow without sacrificing creativity, ultimately becoming an enhanced version of your professional self.

4. What about the ethical side of AI? Will you be covering topics like misinformation, deepfakes, and content authenticity?

I’ll briefly touch upon the ethical considerations offering my perspective on responsible AI use. For a comprehensive exploration of ethical and legal challenges, I recommend attending Seth Polansky’s dedicated workshop, which thoroughly addresses these critical issues and provides answers to your essential questions.

5. How do you keep your training content up to date in such a fast-moving space – and what makes it truly industry-ready?

I stay current by watching at least two AI-related tutorials daily and immediately experimenting with new tools as soon as they’re available, typically through free tiers that quickly reveal their potential. Realistically, few AI tools are industry-ready without human oversight; they often offer a roulette of endless visual possibilities. While your odds of hitting the perfect outcome immediately may vary, the entertainment value is guaranteed. Personally, I’m intrigued by artists who harness AI creatively, not by AI that merely replicates artists’ work.