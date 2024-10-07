It can generate videos of up to 16 seconds at a rate of 16 frames per second

Meta has released a premiere for its forthcoming GenAI-driven video creator, Meta Movie Gen.

The development is along the same lines as OpenAI’s Sora, enabling you to write a short description to produce custom videos.

It also makes it possible to describe sounds, edit videos, and create a video with you as the main character.

In a blog post announcing its release Meta says “Movie Gen outperforms similar models in the industry across these tasks when evaluated by humans”, before adding that “generative AI isn’t a replacement for the work of artists and animators”.

The blog goes on to say: “Our hope is that perhaps one day in the future, everyone will have the opportunity to bring their artistic visions to life and create high-definition videos and audio using Movie Gen”.

Movie Gen has four capabilities – video generation, personalised video generation, video editing, and audio generation.

The models are trained on a combination of licensed and publicly available datasets.

The video generation side of Meta Movie Gen has the ability to generate videos of up to 16 seconds at a rate of 16 frames per second. The videos can also be personalised if you provide a person’s image and combine it with a text prompt.

Movie Gen will then generate a video that contains the reference person and rich visual details informed by the text prompt, says Meta.

It adds: “Our model achieves state-of-the-art results when it comes to creating personalised videos that preserve human identity and motion”.

The video editing possibilities of the development enables you to add, remove, or replace elements of the video, and make global changes such as background or style modifications.

Movie Gen also makes it possible to generate high quality audio up to 45 seconds, including ambient sound, sound effects, and instrumental background music, all synced to the video content.

Meta says it will “work closely with filmmakers and creators to integrate their feedback. By taking a collaborative approach, we want to ensure we’re creating tools that help people enhance their inherent creativity in new ways they may have never dreamed would be possible”.

Movie Gen is available now in certain countries, although not yet in the UK.