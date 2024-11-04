The company, which automates sports production, believes AI is unearthing new opportunities for human operators

AI-driven sports production is creating new sports production opportunities for human operators, according to Pixellot.

The company used Sportel to provide examples of sports clubs and federations that had started producing content using automated cameras and software from the company, only to find the audience to be far larger than anticipated.

With the knowledge there was a sizable and untapped market for the content, the club or federation transitioned away from automated production to human-operated cameras to further elevate production quality.

The examples showed AI is effectively creating opportunities for human operators rather than taking work away.

Furthermore, Pixellot says its customers rarely use automated production to replace human operators, with it instead being used to produce content that would otherwise not be produced.

Pixellot associate vice president global marketing at Pixellot, Yossi Tarablus, told Broadcast Sport: “We enable clients to have all their games produced, which is creating new business models. Automation is now a part of how you build your future plans – it’ll never be as good as human operators but it’s not designed to be a replacement. We create demand using automation, we’re your virtual boots on the ground. Customers start with automation, invest a bit and when they get to certain levels of engagement, that then justifies a move to a full production with human operators.”

“We’re also bringing new money into the industry by attracting new advertisers and sponsors, and attracting new money from parents and betting rights.”