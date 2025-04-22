The founder of post-production company The Finish Line, Zeb Chadfield, has launched a quick turnaround finishing service called DLVRIT.ai.

The website enables producers to upload edited productions and quickly receive a ready-to-air master at a cost-effective price.

The service is aimed at providing production houses with the option to get basic post-production provision for a fraction of the cost of a traditional post house.

In a post on his LinkedIn page announcing the launch of DLVRIT, Chadfield explained: “I’ve always believed that when budgets drop, the solution isn’t to squeeze more out of people. It’s to embrace more efficient tools, adjust creative expectations, or both.

“With a contraction in commissioning and continued pressure on budgets, I find myself asking how we can run viable businesses that serve these markets without devaluing the work or the people behind it.

“Turns out, my answer is the same as it was back then. We need to deliver a streamlined product that is efficient, sustainable, and still grounded in quality.”

DLVRIT.ai is for “content that’s ready to go,” adds Chadfield. It’s a once and done approach, with “no creative back and forth”, and is serviced by post-production professionals as well as AI-driven finishing and delivery tools.

AI Media News caught up with Chadfield to find out more about DLVRIT.

He told us: “It’s human creatives in the process, we’re just using various machine learning based tools to help. AI is making things possible that we couldn’t previously do – a service like this, designed the way I’ve built the back-end, couldn’t have existed in the past.”

DLVRIT is using AI to add efficiencies to the post-production process, and then finishing artists, mixers and delivery specialists begin their work on the content, and time and costs are managed appropriately.

The service isn’t intended to replace The Finish Line’s normal post-production services, and it offers industries like creators, real estate, gaming, and so on the option to use post-production services they may not have considered before.

DLVRIT costs £160 per minute of content.