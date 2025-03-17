The Genario x Pathé prize will honour three winning synopses with cash prizes of €10,000, €5,000 and €2,000

France’s Pathé Films has partnered with AI platform Genario to award the best feature film synopsis written by artificial intelligence at the World AI Film Festival, which runs April 11-12 in Nice, France.

The Genario x Pathé prize will honour three winning synopses with cash prizes of €10,000, €5,000 and €2,000.

Other awards include best AI film (with the same cash prizes) and best film made on a smartphone.

The prizes will be decided by a jury led by A Prophet and Emilia Perez screenwriter Thomas Bidegain alongside French industry heavyweights including Banijay France CEO Alexia Laroche-Joubert and actress/filmmaker Julie Gayet.

The organisers say they have received 1,300 submissions for the prizes.

Pathé Films chairman Ardavan Safaee said: “With the Genario x Pathé Films Prize, we want to offer new talent the chance to be spotted, supported and promoted, while demonstrating that artificial intelligence, when used with respect for the rights of authors and their works, can be a formidable tool.”

David Defendi, CEO of Genario, an artificial intelligence platform dedicated to screenwriting, added: “Artificial intelligence should be an ally to creators, not a threat”, and cited a partnership with French authors group the SACD “to guarantee that AI serves as a support tool for screenwriters, never replacing their talent.”

The AI film festival is the brainchild of former Apple Worldwide COO Marco Landi. French filmmaker Claude Lelouch has been recruited to chair the inaugural two-day event.

The awards will be handed out on 11 April, followed by a day of talks on 12 April that will bring together film industry professionals with AI experts for a series of roundtable discussions about AI’s impact in cinematic creation, financing and production.

The World AI Film Festival is supported by Institute EuropIA, the Maison de L’Intelligence Artificielle, techCannes and the Alpes-Maritimes region. The festival’s industry partners include Arte, Canal+ and TF1.

This story first appeared on AI Media News sister site, Screen Daily.