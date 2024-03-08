He has 30+ years’ of experience, including producing/directing at three Olympic Games

Sports production house 3 Rock Productions has recruited Adam Kay to the newly-created position of director of content.

He will report to managing director Keith Doyle and work closely with founders Craig Doyle and Brian O’Driscoll.

Kay will be tasked with spearheading the company’s content strategy, managing the production and development teams, with a focus on high-end documentary, entertainment and formats, as well as the company’s heartland sports content.

He’s a senior executive with over 30 years’ experience. Kay began his career working in investigative documentaries and sport programming for BBC, ITV and Channel 4. In 2004 he moved to Australia where he worked for Network 10 as lead sports producer for its motorsports events.

In 2007 he established North One Australia, acquiring the business in 2012 and rebranding it Mint Pictures, building its reputation for high-end documentary and factual entertainment and producing notable content, including Rebels Of OZ for ABC/BBC; The Ghan for SBS/BBC; John Eales Reveals: The Haka for Discovery; The Bowraville Murders for Cinema/SBS; Food Fighter for Cinema/SBS and Great Southern Landscapes for ABC.

Adam’s career highlights include producing/directing at three Olympic Games, working on the NBA in New York, directing the World Rally Championship, picking up a Walkley Award for Excellence in Journalism, executive producing the Australian Open Tennis coverage and directing a four-part series on Sydney FC, Australia’s most decorated football club.

Keith Doyle said: “Adam’s drive, experience and reputation will be invaluable in 3 Rock’s next phase as we look to expand our content offering. Adam has impeccable credentials in the UK and Australia and has a deep understanding of international sporting federations and the global media and programming landscape.

“His combination of flair, energy, sports fanaticism and an eye for a brilliant story is exactly what we’re looking for to help shape the next exciting phase of 3 Rock’s evolution.”

Kay added: “Joining 3 Rock is a great opportunity as their current slate and ambitions for the business are hugely exciting. I look forward to collaborating with the team to produce more outstanding, diverse and impactful content, across genres.”