After Party Studios is to produce the live broadcast of Sidemen’s sold out 2025 Charity Match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (8 March).

The game sees SDMN FC takes on some of the biggest creators in the world, the YouTube Allstars.

Proceeeds from the match will go to Bright Side, Sidemen’s charity, BBC Children in Need and M7E.

All 90,000 tickets were sold in just three hours when they went on sale. And millions more are expected to tune in live via the Sidemen’s main YouTube channel.

Players confirmed include Mark Rober, Chunkz, Kai Cenat, xQc, Fanum and Angry Ginge, as well as all seven Sidemen, including KSI (Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji), Vikkstar123 (Vikram ‘Vik’ Singh Barn), Zerkaa (Joshua Bradley), Miniminter (Simon Minter), TBJZL (Tobi ‘Tobi’ Brown), Wroetoshaw/W2S (Harry Lewis) and Behzinga (Ethan Payne).

The presenters of the coverage will be Munya Chawawa and Elz The Witch, with Stephen Tries and SpencerFC on commentary duty.

Pundits including Jermain Defoe will provide full match analysis.

Sidemen Charity Football Match was commissioned by Sidemen Entertainment MD Victor Bengtsson and Project Director Anna Sirius. Joshua Barnett is the executive producer for After Party Studios. Lead producer is Amanda Cox and live producer is Andy Wood. Multi-cam directors Matt Amos (Brits, Baftas, IOW Festival, BBC Proms) alongside Gemma Knight (MLS Soccer, BT Sport) are in charge of the action, with After Party Studios bringing back 2023 partner NEP Solutions for the live broadcast.

Last year’s Sidemen Charity Match (at the London Stadium) brought in more than 2.6 million viewers tuning in online, with £2.4 million raised for the chosen charities.

Joshua Barnett, managing director at After Party Studios will exec produce the project. He said: “Sidemen Charity Match is one of the most hotly anticipated and one of our absolute favourite fixtures of the year. To be partnering with the boys for a third time, for their biggest event yet, is a privilege and we have a belter of a live show planned to blow fans at Wembley and those watching on the live stream away - all whilst raising a shed load of cash for the much-deserving charities.”

Victor Bengtsson, MD of Sidemen Entertainment, added: “To think that Wembley would be sold out in three hours by YouTubers is something almost impossible to imagine a few years ago. It is going to be a defining moment for the space, the team and the boys themselves. Partnering up with the best people is what we do, and we are so excited to bring this event to the 90,000 in the stands and the millions at home alongside After Party Studios.”

Anna Sirius, project director at Sidemen Entertainment, said: “The Charity Match has grown to something absolutely phenomenal over the last three years, and we couldn’t have done it without After Party Studios incredible support. When we revived the project in 2022 I had no idea that we would be standing in Wembley. We have learned so much on our way here and we will apply all of those learnings to put on the greatest live event in YouTube history.’’