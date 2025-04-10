The series follows the club’s promotion to the Championship from League One

Amazon has revealed it’s working on an as yet untitled documentary series going behind-the-scenes at Birmingham City FC, during its successful campaign to win promotion to the Championship.

Cameras followed the players, staff and owners of Birmingham City as the club fought to instil a winning culture and climb the football pyramid.

The series will launch during Summer 2025 on Prime Video worldwide in over 200 countries.

Embedded camera crews followed the first-team players, coaching staff and key ownership figures from pre-season to promotion, including Birmingham City chairman Tom Wagner, co-founder and co-managing member of Knighthead Capital Management, LLC, and American football legend, Tom Brady.

Beyond the day-to-day football operations, the documentary will explore the cultural heritage of Birmingham City and a supporter base who have remained loyal despite a sustained period without success or silverware. The documentary will shine a spotlight on this community’s resurgence, illustrating how the football club plans to drive its transformation.

The journey of Birmingham City will be executive produced by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders and a lifelong Blues fan.

Matt Alvarez (Straight Outta Compton, Are We There Yet?, Straight Outta LA, the Friday franchise) of Knighthead and board member of the Club will serve as an executive producer.

The documentary will be produced by Religion of Sports (Rodgers: Enigma, In the Arena: Serena Williams, Kobe Bryant’s Muse) and Whisper (Sven, Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes).

The project was conceived by Tom Brady and Religion of Sports co-founder, Gotham Chopra, following Brady joining as minority owner of Birmingham City in 2023.

The series will be co-directed by Chopra and Claudia Corbisiero (Sven).