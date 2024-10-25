Three-episode series will go behind-the-scenes of the 2024 edition

Apple TV+ has announced a three-episode documentary series going behind-the-scenes of the 2024 MLB World Series.

It will be produced in partnership with the MLB, production companies Imagine Documentaries and This Machine, and Cap 2 Productions. It is directed by This Machine owner R.J. Cutler, and executive produced by five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter - who founded Cap 2 Productions.

Other executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, R.J. Cutler, Nick Trotta, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, Marc Gilbar, Mark Blatty, Trevor Smith and Justin Yungfleisch.

The as-yet untitled series will include exclusive access to behind-the-scenes coverage including interviews with players, coaches, fans, journalists and family members from the 2024 MLB World Series.

The Series gets underway between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees on 25 October (1am on 26 October in the UK), and is being shown by TNT Sports in the UK.