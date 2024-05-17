Large, high-impact graphics were unveiled on live drone-shot footage during the Blues v Hurricanes match last weekend

A series of eye-catching augmented reality graphics, delivered via drone footage, were unveiled during last weekend’s Blues v Hurricanes Super Rugby Pacific match.

AE Live NZ collaborated with Sky Sport NZ to introduce the new graphics experience for rugby enthusiasts worldwide.

The graphics were crafted by the AE Live NZ production teams, and included match IDs, score updates, and player profiles, all applied to live drone-filmed content.

The live AR graphics are designed to enhance viewer engagement for the Super Rugby Pacific fanbase. The visual design drew heavy inspiration from the Super Rugby Pacific brand.

Sky Sport NZ executive producer, Marcus Kennedy, said: “We’re thrilled to offer our NZ viewers a unique sports experience, that not only breaks new ground in New Zealand in offering our audiences compelling and beautifully designed graphics, but also showcases the cutting-edge technology that we can access with our partners at AE Live NZ.”

Kaylene Hurley, of AE Live NZ, adds: “For this special event, we’ve assembled a dedicated broadcast crew to collaborate with Sky NZ Sports production team, working seamlessly in a live environment to deliver pioneering sports graphics. Sky Sport NZ asked us if we could deliver AR graphics over drone footage, a challenge of significant technical complexity – and we were delighted with what we achieved.”