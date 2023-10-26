Participants were given six months of mentoring, and a structured three-day work experience programme at the production house

Aurora has partnered with Youth Beyond Borders (YBB) on a mentorship programme and work experience opportunities for 16 and 17-year olds wanting to explore careers in production and creative roles.

The scheme provides guidance, industry opportunities and work placement programmes for young people in the YBB community.

The programme aims to establish mutually valuable connections and relationships.

YBB is a youth-led cultural collective championing young creatives from under-represented communities in the UK.

Aurora has previously collaborated with YBB on film projects for global brands including FIFA+, Coca-Cola and X44.

Aurora’s mentors – Jenny Munoz (senior production manager), Matt Stevens (producer), Claudia Schutz (videographer), James Smith (producer/editor), and Ali Cullen (producer) – have provided YBB members with mentorship over the last six months.

It has also created a work experience programme, structured to emulate a real-world creative process. The three-day work experience plan for the YBB members aimed to stretch them and allow them to showcase their talents. On the first day, the participants devised a pitch document for a one-minute video focusing on the importance of young people in the creative industry.

The second day was an immersive hands-on experience, enabling the participants to capture their creative vision in the office and on the streets of London. The final day was all about understanding the complexities of post-production, and also provided feedback on the finished video project.

Ali Cullen, development producer at Aurora Media, said: “There’s no doubt that barriers exist to get into the creative industry for individuals from underrepresented backgrounds and it’s time for that to change. This is why it’s so important that Aurora have entered a long-term partnership with YBB. Change doesn’t happen overnight, and we’re committed to supporting YBB and their amazing pioneers along their journey into the creative industry for the foreseeable future.”

Jasper Kain at Youth Beyond Borders, adds: “For us, it’s all about delivering truly transformational learning experiences, which are built on consistency, and relationships with reliable and trusted mentors like we’ve seen here through this program with Aurora. And that will lead to the lasting change.”