Aurora has renewed its partnership with Formula E as its host broadcast production partner.

The production company will create the international feed and shoulder programming for the racing series, continuing the role it has held since the competition began in 2014. In that time it has produced more than 100 races from five different continents.

A change for this season is that Aurora is working with Gravity Media to increase the remote production on all 16 races. Formula E opened a 50,000 sq ft production centre in Gravity Media’s West London base earlier this year, and Aurora’s gallery team will be based there. This team will be responcible for mastering the final show, adding onboard, RF, special cameras and all graphics and timing displays for a hosted English-language and separate international feed.

Lawrence Duffy, managing director at Aurora said: “We are very proud of our association with Formula E over a decade and are delighted to extend our relationship. Season nine has seen huge crowds, a new car, format and venues. It has been the perfect opportunity to showcase the next level of innovation and creativity in broadcast appropriate for a premium, hyper-modern world championship. There is much more to do.”

Tim Glass, broadcast and content director at Formula E, added: “Aurora are a creative, proven partner that have contributed to the successful growth of the Formula E fanbase. They have an end-to-end familiarity with the complex production workflow required at this level. They have worked closely with our team to push innovation in talent, cameras, graphics and data, since that first race in Beijing. We look forward to the next evolution of the show and creating more unforgettable, uniquely Formula E motor racing moments for viewers around the world.”